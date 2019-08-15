Can Trainer Ashley Borden Help Alex Get Revenge on Her Unfaithful Boyfriend?

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
Maybe next time he'll think before he cheats!
"Who are you getting your revenge on?" asks trainer Ashley Borden in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, while first-time trainee Alex hauls a truck tire across the outdoor gym area they're using for this inaugural workout.
"Fernando, my boyfriend," the 22-year-old participant explains. "He decided to cheat on me."
When the exercise pro and lifestyle consultant (whose experience with the latter comes in handy during what quickly becomes an emotionally wrought debut training session) goes on inquire about the relationship's current status, Alex reveals she and Fernando are still together.
"I took him back," she says with tears in her eyes. And—as if processing your partner's betrayal isn't hard enough on its own—she goes on to admit that her family still doesn't know about Fernando's infidelity.
"I haven't told my mom about Fernando cheating on me because when my biological father cheated on my mom, she left him," Alex tells the Revenge Body camera. "I not only got back with Fernando, but I convinced him to get back with me. I would just be telling her another disappointment."
Hear Ashley's plan to help Alex fast-track toward health, confidence and a more honest relationship with her mom in the clip above! And see why the trainer compares Alex's post-sprint hurl to an "exorcism" too.
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?