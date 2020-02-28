Julissa Calderon Reveals Why She Refused to Change Her Accent for Gentefied

Representation matters.

On Friday, actress Julissa Calderon emphasized this point as she stopped by Pop of the Morning to discuss her Netflix show, Gentefied. The comedy-drama follows the fictional Morales cousins as they try to save their grandfather's taco shop amid gentrification in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

"It's an amazing show, it's so well written and…it shows us in all of our arcs," Calderon, who plays local activist and Ana Morales' girlfriend Yessika Castillo, shared with POTM co-hosts Victor Cruz, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. "You don't ever see that! You don't see brown people—unless they're behind a cell, being maids—this shows exactly who we are. It's beautiful."

This point resonated with Vazquez, who emphasized that "Latinx characters are so underrepresented in film and in television."

Of course, this role has been a "dream come true" for Julissa, who revealed her part was rewritten to reflect her Dominican heritage.

"The role originally of Yessika was a Mexican girl from East Los Angeles. And I went in twice and the first few times they passed on me," Calderon detailed on her audition process for Gentefied. "They were like, 'She's just so Dominican.'"