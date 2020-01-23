Aly Raisman Talks "Bittersweet" Retirement & Possible Involvement at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Aly Raisman may've confirmed her retirement, but that doesn't mean she'll be absent from the 2020 Summer Olympics.

On Thursday morning, the two-time Olympian revealed on Pop of the Morning that she will be in Tokyo this summer to take in the games.

"I'm planning on being in Tokyo. I'm super excited," Raisman confirmed to POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Lance Bass.

In what capacity? Unfortunately, Raisman—who visited Pop of the Morning alongside fellow #AerieREAL Role Model Lana Condor—stayed coy about her upcoming involvement at the summer games.

"Things are in the works maybe, but I can't say anything yet. But, I'm excited. I hope I'll be involved in some way," the retired gymnast relayed. "I'm definitely going to be the loudest one cheering, I'm so excited. Because, when I was competing, we didn't get to watch the other sports. I'm excited to watch the soccer, the swimming, track and field, everything."