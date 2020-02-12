Listen: Angela Simmons on Loss & Finding Her Romeo Plus More Exclusives On Just The Sip The Podcast

Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast:

Angela Simmons' Truth About Abuse, Loss & Finding Her Romeo - Just The Sip 02/12/20

The Growing Up Hip Hop star talks misconceptions about her upbringing and the pressure on social media of being the daughter of a a practicing minister. She dishes about her love triangle with Romeo & Bow Wow and having to quietly date guys because of her celebrity. Simmons gets vulnerable about struggling with the shame of being in an abusive relationship and reaching out for help. She shares her advice on getting through the sudden death of her ex-fiance and living life as a single parent. Take a listen.