Listen: Peter Weber Visits, Zendaya's New Beau Plus More From This Week's Daily Pop The Podcast

Gayle King Under Fire For Asking About Kobe Bryant's Past Assault Charge - Daily Pop 02/06/20

CBS News anchor Gayle King responds to backlash over her Kobe Bryant questions in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Kim Kardashian West talks the responsibilities of being a class mother. Teresa Guidice says that Joe "feels nothing for her." Plus, Carlos and Alex Penavega stop by the show and more!

Jay-Z Anthem Controversy, Hailey Bieber Candid on Marriage to Justin, "Bachelor" Pete Interview - Daily Pop 02/05/20

Super Bowl fans are upset that Jay-Z and Beyoncé sat through the National Anthem. Hailey Bieber talks relationship rules with Justin and Jessica Simpson admits she turned down "The Notebook" role. Plus, we sit down with "The Bachelor" Pilot Peter Weber, Wolfgang Puck and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Lady Gaga & New BF Instagram Official, Jacob Kisses Zendaya, Super Bowl Show Too Sexy? - Daily Pop 02/04/20

The "Shallow" singer finally makes her relationship with Michael Polansky Instagram official. Ashton Kutcher talks "Two and a Half Men" and Demi Moore and Jacob Elordi is seen kissing Zendaya on the head. Plus, was the Super Bowl halftime show a little too 'super' for some?

Super Bowl 54 Halftime Spectacle, Chrissy Metz Joins the Show - Daily Pop 02/03/20

From Jennifer Lopez to Shakira, we talk all highlights from the electric Super Bowl halftime show! Plus, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters split 12 days after secretly getting married. Brad Pitt's cheeky Prince Harry remark after BAFTA win. Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran sits down with us and much more!