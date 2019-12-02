It's Britney's Birthday B**ch! Celebrate Britney Spears Turning 38 By Voting for Her Best Music Video Ever

Happy birthday, Britney Spears!

Today, the superstar turns 38 years old and we're here to celebrate just how much we love the singer now as we did when she first came onto the music scene.

It's been more than 20 years since Spears dropped her first-ever music video for her debut single "...Baby One More Time," and we can't believe how time flies!

After dropping the now-iconic single, Spears became an international sensation and has been rightfully dubbed the Princess of Pop by many. With her first two albums, ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again, becoming two of the highest-selling albums ever by a solo female singer, the musician's career started on a high.

She continued to redefine pop music, with additional albums like In the Zone, Blackout and Circus all being necessary to our playlists.

Her most recent career success has come from dominating Las Vegas, with her residency Britney: Piece of Me having celebrated four years and nearly 250 performances at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2013 to 2017.