Katherine McNamara, it's your day!

In addition to winning the Female TV Star trophy at the E! People's Choice Awards earlier this month, the Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments actress has another reason to celebrate today...it's her 23rd birthday!

While we would love to spend our Thanksgiving—and McNamara's birthday—with the star, we are just thankful that the she regularly posts behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of her Freefrom hit on Instagram so we can feel like we are always with her.

In honor of the birthday girl, we invite you to come along with us and relive all the best moments from the Shadowhunters set before the show returns for the second half of its final season in 2019.

From posting selfies with her castmates to fun pics from the show's late-night shoots, McNamara loves to share what is happening on set with all the Shadowhunters fans and we can't get enough of her exclusive looks at all-things Shadowhunters.