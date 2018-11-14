Which 2018 CMA Awards Performance Are You Most Excited for? Pick Your Fave Now!

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 10:56 AM

Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Balerini

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; C Flanigan/WireImages; Scott Legato/Getty Images

The 2018 CMA Awards are almost here!

On Wednesday night, country music's biggest names will head to Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena for a night full of exciting accolades, courtesy of the Country Music Association.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting together for the 11th year in a row, and if that alone isn't enough of a reason to get excited for the ceremony then maybe the star-studded performance lineup is!

The show is certainly going to be performance-heavy, which is great because they all seem like they're going to be amazing!

Underwood and Paisley will be taking the stage, as will a ton of other acclaimed artists.

Luke Bryan is set to open the show with a rousing rendition of his song "What Makes You Country," which will feature several up-and-coming artists.

Garth Brooks will hit the stage to perform a love song—whose title has only been teased as #STM—dedicated to his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Get ready to bust out those tissues!

Miranda Lambert will be performing twice...once joined by Jason Aldean, and once with her trio Pistol Annies, which includes fellow fierce females Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Speaking of killer collabs, Chris StapletonMaren Morris, and Mavis Staples will all perform together.

Plus, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will team up for their chart-topper, "Meant to Be," while Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne will join forces as well.

Kenny Chesney

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney will pair up with David Lee Murphy to perform their song "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," which actually already won the award for Musical Event of the Year!

Additional performers include, Lauren AlainaKelsea BalleriniEric ChurchLuke Combs, Dan + ShayMidlandKacey MusgravesOld DominionThomas RhettRicky SkaggsKeith Urban, and Brett Young.

The CMA Awards also announced special appearances by Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart, and Cole Swindell.

So fun!

Let us know which set you're most excited for in the poll below and don't miss the CMA Awards airing live on ABC tonight.

