The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards might be over, but thanks to Busy Tonight we can still relive some of its greatest fashion moments.

During Sunday's live broadcast of Busy Tonight, the show's host, Busy Philipps, employed her friend and social media fashion king, Tom Lenk to recreate three looks from the PCAs red carpet using only household items.

While we loved all three looks—check them out here—the one we really can't get over is Camila Mendes' Etro gown, which was somehow perfectly matched in pattern to her real dress.

On Monday, the Riverdale star stopped by Busy Tonight and revealed that she too can't believe how amazing the finished product looks.

"I'm so excited to be here. I love your show," Mendes told Philipps before diving into all-things PCAs.