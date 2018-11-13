by Johnni Macke | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 8:54 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards might be over, but thanks to Busy Tonight we can still relive some of its greatest fashion moments.
During Sunday's live broadcast of Busy Tonight, the show's host, Busy Philipps, employed her friend and social media fashion king, Tom Lenk to recreate three looks from the PCAs red carpet using only household items.
While we loved all three looks—check them out here—the one we really can't get over is Camila Mendes' Etro gown, which was somehow perfectly matched in pattern to her real dress.
On Monday, the Riverdale star stopped by Busy Tonight and revealed that she too can't believe how amazing the finished product looks.
"I'm so excited to be here. I love your show," Mendes told Philipps before diving into all-things PCAs.
"I did. It was very like quick in and out," the actress said after being asked whether or not she enjoyed the PCAs. Philipps then revealed that she had to leave early from the show in order to do her talk show to which Mendes replied, "I also had to race back home and do a live show. Ya, I'm joking."
Despite having to leave the PCAs before the after parties, Mendes made a statement during her time at the broadcast...especially when it came to her red carpet look.
That's why the 24-year-old star's dress was one of the three choices for Lenk's looks for less segment on Busy Tonight.
"I didn't think it was real. I was like there's no way they did that turnaround so fast," Mendes admitted after noting that she was tagged in a clip from that part of the show on Sunday night.
"I can't believe that. How did you find that?" she asked once she saw the side by side—which you can see in the video above—of her dress and the in-show recreation.
"I was cheated. I could've just worn that," she joked.
While the tissue paper and construction paper rendition of Mendes' PCAs dress was pretty impressive her actual look at the show was beyond beautiful. It was the perfect dress for a PCAs winner.
Even though Mendes didn't win Female TV Star of 2018—that honor went to Katherine McNamara—Riverdale did take home the prize for Drama Show of 2018, so overall it was a great night!
Check out the full list of winners from the 2018 People's Choice Awards here.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch Busy Tonight every Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
