The Celebrations Aren't Over! See Reactions From Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson & More PCAs Winners

  • By
by Sam Howell | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 1:45 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Mariska Hargitay, Shane Dawson

Getty Images

The party may be over, but who says the fun has to stop?

The people's voices were heard and the winners were announced on Sunday at the E! People's Choice Awards, but not everyone got their screen-time shout outs in. Well, not all the winners got to take the stage anyway!

With only so much time allotted for the 2018 PCAs broadcast and over 40 awards to be given out, it would've been impossible to hand out each and every trophy on the air.

It definitely helped that a few winners were revealed during the E! Live From the Red Carpet special, but there were still so many award announcements left over when the credits started rolling at the end of the show.

Luckily, the winners of those remaining categories still got to celebrate their big victories...on social media!

Celebs like Khloe KardashianMariska HargitayShane Dawson, and so many more flocked to social media to gush about their wins and they are so sweet.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

In addition to gushing about the category they won, the stars also wanted to make sure that they thanked their fans—and all those people who voted—for being the ones who put those trophies in their hands.

Stars took to Instagram and Twitter once they learned the exciting news, and their reactions are just too tender not to share!

Be sure to check out all the precious posts in the gallery below from the stars who got their awards off screen. Plus, see the full list of winners from the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards here.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 People's Choice Awards,

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and her famous family won Reality Show of 2018 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians on stage, but what you might've missed is that Khloe herself was also crowned Reality Star of 2018. On Twitter, she revealed just how much this win has lifted her spirits. "I f--king won!!! This is crazy!!!" she said. "This weekend has been so sad and stressful! Thank you for putting a smile on my face during this time."

Wynonna Earp Cast, 2018 People's Choice Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Wynonna Earp cast

In case you missed the split-second snippet, it was revealed just before a commercial break during the PCAs broadcast that Wynonna Earp was named the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018. The cast and crew didn't get their big moment on stage, but they did go on Twitter to share their gratitude with their adoring fans. "EARPERS THANK YOU FOR TODAY," actor Tim Rozon  wrote. Creator Emily Andras also gushed about the win saying, "We are family. Thank you for this. We love you all so much. #WynonnaEarp."

Madelaine Petsch, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch was over the moon when she found out Riverdale took home the trophy for Drama Show of 2018 on Sunday. "Wow just heard we won @peopleschoice drama show of 2018," she raved. "It's all thanks to you guys! we love u."

Article continues below

Maddie Poppe, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie Poppe

American Idol winner Maddie Poppe was absolutely thrilled to learn that she had won Competition Contestant of 2018. "THANKS TO ALL OF YOU!!" she exclaimed on Instagram. "It wasn't televised, but I think I made a couple appearances on the screen a few times, (most likely at the worst angles & slouched over in an un-lady-like manner...Idk red carpets are hard and I felt super out of place.) And though I stumbled up the carpet after tripping over my dress, THANK YOU FOR PUTTING ME HERE! U ALWAYS PICK ME UP WHEN I'M FEELING EVEN THE SLIGHTEST SHADE OF BLUE..I LOVE U GUYS & CANNOT BELIEVE WE ACTUALLY WON THIS! ❤️"

Ellen DeGeneres

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was ecstatic to find out her talk show had won Daytime Talk Show of 2018. "Thank you to the people's for choosing my talk show!" she exclaimed. "I love what I get to do every day, and I wouldn't get to do it without you.

Tanya Rad, Becca Tilley, PCAs, Instagram

Tanya Rad and Becca Tilley

Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad truly could not believe their podcast, Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, landed the win in the Pop Podcast of 2018 category. Tilley took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself and her co-star reacting to the big news. "WE WON!!!!!!!" she captioned the clip. "People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast! WHAT IN THE WORLD!" Rad raved about their fans on her own page and thanked them for the honor saying, "Dear @scrubbinginpod - WE WON. We have the best listeners in the world!! Thank you guys for this, grateful doesn't even do it justice #pcas #poppodcast."

Article continues below

Mariska Hargitay, Law and Order: SVU

NBC

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was named Drama TV Star of 2018 after the show aired and she quickly replied to the fans who flooded social media to congratulate her. "Thank you. So much," she said to one Twitter user. "Best fans ever," she added to another.

CNCO, 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

CNCO

Boy band CNCO took home the trophy for Latin Artist of 2018, and they were so grateful for their fans and their support. "Thank you to every #CNCOwner that voted to make this possible!" they wrote on Twitter. "We're thrilled to accept the @e_entertainment Latin Artist of 2018 award for the @peopleschoice Awards! #PCAs."

Shane Dawson

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Shane Dawson

Shane Dawson had to evacuate his new home because of the Woolsey Fire in Southern California this week, but he still took the time to thank fans for crowning him the Social Star of 2018. "Thank u," he wrote. "It's hard for me to get excited because of everything going on right now but it is really cool."

Article continues below

Laura Prepon

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Laura Prepon

Laura Prepon couldn't contain her excitement when she learned Orange is the New Black won Comedy Show of 2018. "The people have spoken!" she exclaimed on Twitter. "Thanks to you guys, we won the @peopleschoice award for best comedy of 2018! Thank you!!! #orangefamily."

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News tonight at 7!

