by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 8:30 AM
Victoria Beckham is—and has always been—a fashion icon.
So, last night, the People's Choice Awards made it official when the acclaimed designer was honored with the Fashion Icon award. E! News' Jason Kennedy spoke to Beckham about it backstage, moments after her acceptance speech. "I'm really, really excited to be here, back in L.A., which really does feel like my second home. You know, what I do for a job, I love. It's my passion. I want to make women feel like the best, most beautiful version of themselves. To get an award for doing that? It's the icing on the cake," Beckham said. "I love what I do. It's great!"
The renowned trendsetter didn't claim all the credit for her eponymous label's success, however. "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of my team. I'm not doing this on my own. I have great people around me," said Beckham, who launched her fashion line a decade ago. "Ultimately, it's all about my customer and making sure that she can get what she wants from me each season."
Beckham, who walked the red carpet in a white suit she designed herself, was ready to celebrate. Rest assured, she had big plans for the rest of the night. "I am going to go out with my friend, Eva Longoria, and we're going to drink wine. And I am very excited about that!" she teased. "We are going to drink probably a lot of wine. As we should, right? We're celebrating!"
