Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The people have spoken and the cameras captured it all.
For the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards, the stars aligned at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to learn the results of the fans' votes and potentially take home a trophy. After several rounds of voting and dozens of nominees in more than 40 categories, the people honored 43 stars, shows, movies and music that they felt were the standouts of the year.
Needless to say, there was plenty of excitement, laughter and fun as presenters like Chrissy Teigen and Busy Philippsannounced the winners. Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora turned the award show into a concert as they graced the stage with hit songs and this year's PCAs icons, Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham, were recognized for their contributions to pop culture and fashion.
John Legendcapped off the night with a performance in honor of the year's People's Champion, Bryan Stevenson, followed by a moving speech by the honoree.
While the red carpet and show were packed with must-see moments, there were some things you might have missed. Not to fret—the PCA shutterflies have you covered. From some silliness on the red carpet to commercial break fun during the show, check out all of the candid moments at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in E!'s gallery below!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson
The expectant Big Brother couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Rita Ora
One of the show's performers was all smiles on the red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian
The reality star sisters and their famous mama had a laugh at the table.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton
The lovebirds cozied up for a photo inside the show.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Busy Philipps & Jimmy Fallon
The presenter and winner posed with the trophy and envelope.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman & Jimmy Fallon
The TV trio got photobombed by the Tonight Show host.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek & Keltie Knight
The gals of Ladygang looked like they were having a lot of fun posing on the red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Lil Rel Howery
The Get Out star posed with a peace sign for the cameras.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder
The Vanderpump Rules stars gave cameras a smile on the carpet.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews
All eyes were on the actor as he got some air on the carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Katherine McNamara & Harry Shum Jr.
The Shadowhunters stars gave fans a wave on the E! red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Aly Raisman
The Olympic gymnast was smiling from ear to ear on the red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Shay Mitchell
The actress smized for the cameras on E!'s red carpet.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Susan Kelechi Watson & Danai Gurira
The beloved actresses posed together for a selfie.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian
The famous ladies posed together for a photo backstage.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson & Pom Klementieff
The Avengers stars had a laugh with their new trophies.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Blake Shelton & Carson Daly
Two of The Voice's famous faces posed together at the table.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund
The adorable pup posed in a bow tie!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Katherine McNamara
The star posed with her best new accessory—her trophy!
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment
Allison Janney & Melissa McCarthy
The honoree and presenter smiled for the cameras together.
