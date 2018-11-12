Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have babies on the brain!

At Sunday night's 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the Big Brother stars were able to enjoy date night before welcoming their first child together.

And while the couple is more than excited to welcome a baby girl, this may only be the beginning for the happily married duo.

"I just want to keep going with the kids," Cody shared with E! News exclusively. "We want to knock them all out and be young parents."

Jessica added, "I want to be surrounded by babies. I want to lay on the couch and have babies everywhere to just cuddle."