TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Camila Mendes Stuns With $5 Lipstick and Blush at People's Choice Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Riverdale's Camila Mendes was a stunning beauty at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

While most red carpet makeup looks feature advanced techniques and designer products that keep us from recreating them at home, you'll be pleased to know that this actress' beauty will cost you $5 and 10-15 minutes of your time and keep your lips hydrated in the calm.

To create the look celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson applied eos Shimmer Dazzling Ruby Tint—a $4.99 drugstore must-have—to her lips and apples of her cheeks. While the product has the shea butter and natural oils of a lip balm (the brand's signature product), the new version, launched in time for the holidays, also contains a red tint.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora and More

While the product may be an affordable steal, this product gave the star a dewy and natural glow that she could easily wear everyday or to a red carpet event like the award ceremony.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , VG , Life/Style , Apple News
Latest News
Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Bryan Stevenson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

John Legend's People's Choice Awards Message With Bryan Stevenson Is Filled With Hope

BTS

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Avengers: Infinity War Named Action Movie of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.