Date night!

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton were adorable as usual at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

The singers, who have been dating for more than three years, opted to skip the red carpet. They were first spotted backstage, where they looked cozy while posing for pics, and hung out with other celebs like Kris Jenner.

Stefani wore a glittering asymmetrical, semi-sheer bronze studded mini dress with cutouts. Shelton wore a black shirt and jacket with jeans.

Stefani later posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Shelton from their seats inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

"Hot ness," she wrote.

During the show, Shelton won Country Artist of 2018, beating Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.