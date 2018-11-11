TONIGHT
9:00 PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Show PDA on Their People's Choice Awards Date Night

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:42 PM

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Date night!

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton were adorable as usual at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

The singers, who have been dating for more than three years, opted to skip the red carpet. They were first spotted backstage, where they looked cozy while posing for pics, and hung out with other celebs like Kris Jenner.

Stefani wore a glittering asymmetrical, semi-sheer bronze studded mini dress with cutouts. Shelton wore a black shirt and jacket with jeans.

Stefani later posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Shelton from their seats inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.

"Hot ness," she wrote.

During the show, Shelton won Country Artist of 2018, beating Thomas RhettLuke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, 2018 People's Choice Awards, Instagram

Instagram / Gwen Stefani

After his name was announced, Shelton got a kiss not only from Stefani, but from his other seatmateCarson Daly.

After a couple of hours, Stefani and Shelton left together, holding hands. They were joined by Daly and his wife Siri Daly, and the group was spotted laughing together as they made their departure.

 

Check out the nominees and winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

