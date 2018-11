Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer are red carpet goals.

The Big Bang Theory star and his 21-year-old girlfriend made their red carpet debut at the 2018 People's Choice Awards. Alaina wore a long-sleeve little black dress, with dangling gold earrings and a sassy red lip. By her side was Johnny in a navy blue suit and maroon button-up.

Johnny and Alaina made their romance Instagram official in September when they shared a cute photo on their date night.

And it appears the stars started dating long before they they let the world in on their romance in Sept. In photos on their respective Instagram, the pair have been traveling and spending quite a bit of time together on the set of the Big Bang Theory.