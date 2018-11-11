Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira is having a moment, to say the least. Gurira, who is currently starring in AMC's The Walking Dead as fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Michonne, took to the big screen in the February 2018 in a little movie you may have heard of, Black Panther.
In Black Panther, Gurira plays another badass, Okoye, head of Wakanda's elite Dora Milaje, T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) bodyguards. She told E!'s Jason Kennedy that every fan interaction since the movie came out has been "awesome."
"I feel really, really blessed," she said at the 2018 People's Choice Awards. "It does feel like a dream."
"There was so much love we got from people," she said. Even if some of that love was just, "Are you the woman from that movie?!"
The interactions weren't just out about in the United States.
"I was researching something in Nigeria and we got people recognizing us there. It's very, very surreal," she revealed.
In addition to kicking butt on movies and TV, Gurira is an accomplished playwright and has been nominated for a Tony. She's also an active philanthropist and founded the non-profit organization Love Our Girls.
