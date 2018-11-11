Damn, Jackie!

Mila Kunis walked the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning LBD, and we are very much digging this double-strapped '90s update. Not many of us could throw on something this simple and make it work this well, so kudos to you, Mila.

The actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party, John Cena in Blockers, Nick Robinson in Love, Simon, and Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Spy Who Dumped Me is also nominated for Comedy Movie of 2018.

This is Kunis' first People's Choice nomination since 2013, when she was nominated for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. She didn't win then, but maybe tonight's her night!