Give the stars of Vanderpump Rules a reason to party, and they'll SUR-tainly deliver.

During the 2018 People's Choice Awards, West Hollywood's finest ladies and gentleman partied the night away (and managed to throw a bit of shade) like only they can.

Even before Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute hit the red carpet, the reality TV stars boarded a party bus and pre-gamed their way to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

While some cast members put the finishing touches on their showstopping ensembles before beginning their journey, Scheana actually rocked a comfy ensemble on the party bus—as to not wrinkle the satin red jumpsuit she slipped into before posing for photos, of course. Rookie red carpet mistakes? Not on this Bravolebrity's watch!

The celebration continued when the Vanderpump Rules co-stars gathered around their table inside the PCAs and documented all the action on their social media pages.