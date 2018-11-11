The stars of Vanderpump Rules have taken a night off from manning the bar at SUR to hit the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Stassi Schroeder, newly engaged Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, Kristin Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lana Kent, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Shwartz and Tom Shwartz all showed up to stake their claim as finalists for Reality Show of 2018.

The crew is up against Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Queer Eye, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Chrisley Knows Best for the top honor chosen by none other than the people themselves!

But if their Instagram stories are any indication, they're confident that they're the cast to beat with Stassi even joking that the Pump Rules cast is "so much hotter" than the cast of The Hills.