Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara made their baby bump their plus one for the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
On Sunday morning, the Shadowhunters star and the Steven Universe dancer revealed that they are expecting their first child. Harry and Shelby shared the happy news by posing for an adorable photo, with Harry holding her bump and Shelby making a silly face.
And on Shelby's Instagram, she posted a series of breathtaking shots of herself cradling her growing belly, with beautiful fall trees as her background.
The pair got married in Dec. 2015 in Costa Rica, surrounded by family, friends and the cast of Glee. They also shared the news of their beach side nuptials on Instagram.
Harry is up for Male TV Star of 2018 at tonight's show, which is taking place at Barker's Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. He is not the only standout actor in the cast, with his co-star Katherine McNamara also being a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018. It's safe to say the Shadowhunter team is full of some tough competitors!
To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!
The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!