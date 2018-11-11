Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews are the most low-key of couple goals. The two of them have been married for 30 years and shared their secrets for a long-lasting marriage on the red carpet at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and People's Choice Award presenter and his wife chatted with E! News' Giuliana Rancicand dished about their relationship and career trajectory. It's the inaugural event for E! as the ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

In terms of a sustainable marriage, Rebecca told Giuliana the secret is to "marry your best friend." Although, for Rebecca and Terry, they apparently might have just stayed "friends" when they first met.

"He almost got stuck in the friend zone," she told E! News. "He was a little too nice."

"I had to earn it," Terry chimed in.

The Expendables actor is a Renaissance Man of sorts, but he prefers to be described as "an artist." He told E! News on the carpet, "At every level, as long as you remain an artist, you will be among the best of the best—no matter what you do."

So while Terry considers himself an "artist," Rebecca likes to think of him as "a honey-baked ham."

He's just as sweet!