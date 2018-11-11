Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is so close we can almost taste it.
While we count down the minutes until the official award show begins—it's at 9 p.m. by the way—fans can watch the Live From the Red Carpet coverage on E!, which is almost as exciting as watching your favorite stars win the top awards during the live show.
In fact, there have been a lot of amazing celebrities who've already walked the red carpet including, Katherine McNamara, Camila Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, who have all put us in the celebratory mood ahead of the big show.
Carpenter however took her red carpet stroll to the next level when she decided to surprise a lucky fan in attendance in between interviews and posing for pictures. Sounds amazing, right? Well, it was and we are officially jealous of this fan moment.
As Jason Kennedy was talking to a fan named Arian on the red carpet, she revealed that Carpenter was one of the many stars she really wanted to see at the People's Choice Awards and seconds later her wish was granted.
"Oh, I love your face. Nice to meet you! You're gorgeous. How's it going?" Carpenter told her very surprised superfan after popping up behind her on the carpet. "Are you having fun? This is crazy!"
Arian was a little caught off guard—we totally don't blame her, it's Sabrina freaking Carpenter—but her red carpet interview was only the beginning of her exciting night with the actress.
"I just want to say, I love you so much. You're so beautiful and I admire you so much," the young fan told Carpenter before being told the two would do the E! Glambot together before the award show.
Seriously, we are so jealous of this sweet moment!
Before heading into the show the former Girl Meets World actress talked to Kennedy about her latest project and how much she has coming up and it's clear that her fans have a lot to celebrate with her right now.
"I haven't processed it yet. I've been working on it for so long and when it's finally in other people's hands it's the best feeling in the word. So, I feel good," Carpenter exclusively told E! News on the PCAs carpet about her newest record, Singular: Act 1.
Even though Carpenter just released her third studio album last week, she has many more projects to focus on and get ready to share with her dedicated fanbase.
"Just creating in general. I think I have so many things I want to do and I'm the type of person that likes to do multiple things at once but also likes to put 100 percent into every little thing," she explained. "So ya, there's a lot of things coming and obviously with releasing the first part of the album and I'm releasing the second act next year and I have a film coming out too, so there's a lot coming."
