TONIGHT
9:00 PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Victoria Beckham Reveals How the Spice Girls Influence Her Passion for Fashion at the PCAs

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Victoria Beckham

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Stop right there, thank you very much: The one and only Victoria Beckhamhas officially hit the red carpet at tonight's 2018 People's Choice Awards!

It's the moment fans of the British pop star-turned-designer have been waiting for ever since E! announced Victoria would receive the annual ceremony's first-ever Fashion Icon Award

The proud mother-of-four looked absolutely breathtaking (and every inch style royalty!) as she arrived to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday evening. Dressed head to toe in her one of her own designs, the creative director of her eponymous brand turned heads in a white suit while posing for photographers on the red carpet. 

She stopped to catch up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, and even shared the biggest lesson she's learned after climbing the ranks of the fashion industry over so many years. 

"I've learned so much over the past 10 years," Beckham said. "I've surrounded myself with very strong women that I've learned from. It is about hard work. It's about really focusing, head down and I hope that if I can do it it's proof out there that anybody can do it." 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Victoria Beckham, Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Victoria continued, "I work really, really hard. I hope that other people can look at what I've done and have the courage to try as well." 

So how has the Spice Girlsinfluenced Beckham over the years?
 
From the A-lister's perspective, "It's always about empowering women, making women feel the best, most beautiful and strong version of herself. With the Spice Girls it started as girl power. And now it's about empowering women through fashion."

"I feel so honored to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People's Choice Awards. This year I am celebrating 10 years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade," Beckham previously shared in a press release. "I am so grateful to be the inaugural recipient. I love what I do, and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me."

It's hard to believe a decade has passed since Victoria launched first official collection, but E!'s People Choice Awards if feeling #blessed to be able to celebrate with the world-famous fashion mogul herself!

Known for her elegant and sophisticated designs, we can't wait to see what other unforgettable fashion moments Victoria brings to the table as the evening continues.  

In addition to Beckham's highly-anticipated moment, actress Melissa McCarthyis poised to receive the People's Icon Award and Bryan Stevenson will be honored by John Legend with the People's Champion Award. 

Congratulations, Victoria! Keep spicing up our life on a daily basis. 

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Victoria Beckham , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Fashion , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.