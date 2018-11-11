These movies raced, punched and battled their hearts out, but alas, only one can be crowned the Action Movie of 2018.

Presenter and Blacklist star Ryan Eggold announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be going home with the honor at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War beat out finalists Black Panther, Ocean's 8, Deadpool and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for the honor of being the people's choice.

Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff were in awe when they took to the stage together to accept the award.

Scarlett, wearing a bustier and black high-waisted pants, accepted the award from Ryan, while Pom stood poised in front of the microphone to share her disbelief over winning.