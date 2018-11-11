Rob Latour/Shutterstock
by Brett Malec | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:13 PM
Calling all pop culture fans: this red carpet is for you!
The E! People's Choice Awards 2018 have officially begun and some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are already arriving on the carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. We want you to feel like you're on the red carpet with them and part of the PCAs action, so we're updating fans live in real time with the biggest moments, celeb fashion and exclusive interviews right here!
E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, along with our awesome red carpet announcer Lauren Elizabeth, already kicked things off in style surrounded by the biggest TV, music, movie and pop culture fans and Jeannie Mai even announced the first award of the night. That's right, less than five minutes into the carpet, Mai announced the winner of the PCAs Comedy Act of 2018: Kevin Hart!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Beauty Influencer of 2018 finalist James Charles looked fun and fierce on the carpet in a futuristic, midriff-baring pants and jacket combo. And it goes without saying his makeup looked flawless!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's Tyler Henry looked super sleek in a dark blue suit over a black T-shirt.
Check back here for more live updates as celebrities hit the People's Choice Awards red carpet.
The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
