No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Awards Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 8:35 PM

Dynasty

CW

Just when you thought the People's Choice Awards were over, Busy Phillips gave out one final trophy for PCAs Revival Show of 2018 on her late night talk show, Busy Tonight.

We couldn't be more excited that Dynasty took home the coveted award and fans of the series are equally as excited.

Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show surprised viewers and accepted the award on behalf of their hit show, Dynasty.

The new Dynasty is a modern day version of the 1980s hit series. Beyond the glitz and glamour, two of America's wealthiest families feud over their money and children. 

We totally understand why Dynasty was picked for PCAs Revival Show, but that doesn't mean the CW series didn't have stiff competition.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The primetime soap beat out the other four finalists in the throwback category including, American IdolQueer EyeJersey Shore: Family Vacation and One Day at a Time

In addition to handing out the trophy for PCAs Revival Show of 2018, Phillips also welcomed Tina Fey to her show. The Mean Girls creator is actually the executive producer of Busy Tonight which made her the perfect guest for a post People's Choice Awards appearance.

Watch Busy Tonight every Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

