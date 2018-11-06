Victoria Beckham can do no wrong in the style department. It's just a fact.

On E!'s Necessary Realness, host Morgan Stewart breaks down how the British star has avoided any, and all, fashion faux pas over the years and it's truly impressive.

That's right, the former pop star has been a permanent fixture on our best-dressed lists since her days in the Spice Girls and now she's earned the ultimate style honor...receiving the Fashion Icon Award at this weekend's E! People's Choice Awards.

In this video segment, Stewart points out that the 44-year-old designer never fell victim to less-than-flattering fashion trends that were so prevalent in the 90s. In fact, she managed to become a red carpet trendsetter while others were totally failing in the fashion department.

"She was ahead of the trend and that is why she is a fashion icon," Stewart explained on Necessary Realness.