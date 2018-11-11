TONIGHT
BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 8:04 PM

BTS

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS took home the honors for Music Group of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards!

Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer and Super Junior ended up being the category's finalists, but the sensational K-Pop band ended up taking home the prize. Well, theoretically speaking.

BTS accepted the award via a recorded video. "We are so honored to win the group of 2018," the band said. "We just finished touring America and can't wait to come back and see you guys."

They concluded it with shouting out, "Big love!"

The pop band has taken the world by storm over the past few years and the group has become an electrifying musical force. BTS recently released their first full-length English song in a collaboration with Steve Aoki called "Waste It On Me."

Not only did BTS take home the accolade for Music Group of 2018, but they are also finalists for the Social Celebrity of 2018 and Best Song of 2018.

Simply put, BTS is unstoppable and they aren't going anywhere any time soon. Congrats on the win!

Check out the full list of PCA winners here.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

