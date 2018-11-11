TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Check Out All the BTS Moments From Brie Bella, Melanie Scrofano & More at the 2018 PCAs: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Instagram, PCAs

Tonight's the night! It's the E! People's Choice Awards and we are so ready to celebrate with all the stars in attendance.

We'll have to wait a few more hours to find out who the big winners are at the fan-voted award show, but until then, we are taking a peek at our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the PCAs.

From the cast of Wyonna Earp sharing a pre-show brunch to Brie Bella posting from the car on the way to the show, we are taking you inside the People's Choice Awards through the eyes of the show's biggest stars and finalists.

Did you catch Melanie Scrofano's unicorn inspired shoes for the big show? Or Brie and Nikki Bella cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad?  They are seriously such #stylegoals.

E! has collected all the behind-the-scenes moments from the stars' social media accounts so you don't have to. Plus, we will be updating our gallery throughout the show so you really don't have any chance of missing your favorite stars' photos while watching the award show.

Check out the best snaps so far below!

Read

Busy Tonight to Reveal PCAs Revival Show Award With Guest Tina Fey Live This Sunday!

Jimmy Fallon, Instagram, PCAs

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host poses on the red carpet ahead of the People's Choice Awards.

 

Victoria Beckham

Instagram

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer gets her makeup done in the car while going to the PCAs.

Kaley Cuoco, Instagram, PCAs

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress looks adorable in this selfie before the PCAs.

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Instagram, PCAs

Nikki & Brie Bella

The Bella Twins cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad. 

Nikki Bella, PCAs, Instagram

Nikki Bella

The WEE star shows off her red hot look for the big award show. 

Brie Bella, Instagram, PCAs

Brie Bella

The Total Divas star is making her way to the PCAs. 

Article continues below

Melanie Scrofano, Instagram, PCAs

Melanie Scrofano

"#Earpers brought us here, to this day. So I will wear my Unicorn shoes in your honour. I love you to pieces. #Earpers @peopleschoice #PCAs"

Katherine Barrell, PCAs

Katherine Barrell

"Today is a very special day! ❤️ �� @wynonnaearp @peopleschoice #pcas"

The PCAs are tonight! Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.! After the show, watch Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Instagram , Apple News
Latest News
Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.