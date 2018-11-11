TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Girl Power! Danai Gurira Is Your People's Choice Awards Action Movie Star of 2018

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We can't get enough of watching Danai Gurira so it comes as no surprise that the 40-year-old performer was named the Action Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight.

It's clear that audiences loved seeing the New York University graduate transform into Okoye in Black Panther.

After it was announced that Gurira was the Action Movie Star of 2018 for her work in the hit Marvel movie, she took the stage to speak out about being a woman in a female dominated category. 

"Thank you for affirming that women and girls when they are given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them. Thank you!" the actress shared.

The Marvel star also took time to thank Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, for believing in her and all women.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

"I have to give love and appreciation to Mr. Ryan Coogler, the storyteller behind this, and for giving me this role and entrusting women to be collaborators, to be front and center and to have space and tell a story with him," she continued. "Thank you very much, Mr. Coogler."

In Black Panther, Gurira takes on the role of Okoye, who is the leader of the Dora Milaje, a militant order which protects the King of Wakanda, and one of T'Challa's (Boseman) closest advisers. 

The Walking Dead actress beat out her costar Chadwick Bosemanas well as Chris Hemsworth for Avengers: Infinity WarRyan Reynolds for Deadpool 2 and Chris Pratt for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to take home the trophy for the Action Star of 2018 at the PCAs. 

Black Panther is also up for Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Chris Hemsworth , Ryan Reynolds , Danai Gurira , Chris Pratt , Chadwick Boseman , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Bryan Stevenson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

John Legend's People's Choice Awards Message With Bryan Stevenson Is Filled With Hope

BTS

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Avengers: Infinity War Named Action Movie of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.