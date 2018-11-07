The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is making its inaugural debut on E! this Sunday, 11.11 AKA Nov. 11, 2018, and we've got all the details about this year's show. The four hour event will kick off with two hours of E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards followed by the two hour award show.

On Monday, E! announced that the show will include three special performances. Nicki Minaj will open this year's PCAs, followed by Rita Ora and later John Legend, who will also be presenting Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, with the People's Champion Award.

Two other major awards will be presented to Melissa McCarthy who will receive with the People's Icon Award and Victoria Beckham who will be presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

The 2018 PCAs will feature 43 total categories in total, which breaks down to awards in 16 television categories, 10 movie categories, nine music categories and eight pop culture categories.