Now that Halloween is over, the holiday season has officially begun.

Between the magical red carpets for premieres of Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms and In a Relationship, we're ready to get festive with our fashion. Just take Emma Roberts, who appeared at the premiere of the indie rom-com wearing a sparkling red Markarian dress that featured green stitching, a red velvet belt and sequins—the perfect inspiration for seasonal event style. Paired with Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and red Christian Louboutin heels, this look is setting the tone for holiday fashion.

She isn't the only one, however. Misty Copeland, Keira Knightley, Priyanka Chopra and more are wearing looks that you can try on for Thanksgiving, office parties and winter events.