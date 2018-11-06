SUNDAY
NOV. 11, 9PM

Nicki Minaj Is the Queen of Sexy Style: See Her Most Outrageous Fashion Looks through the Years!

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicki Minaj

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj is never afraid to take a take fashion risk and that is one of the reasons that we love her.

Over the last decade, we've seen the 35-year-old performer steal the show at award ceremonies around the globe thanks to her killer style. Therefore, we would expect nothing but fierce fashion when Minaj opens the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday.

E! announced on Monday that the rapper will take the stage to perform one of her hits during the live show this weekend and we are freaking out.

Beyond her musical talent, Minaj's personal style has set her apart from the crowd for the last decade. She knows how to rock everything from fun frocks to glamorous gowns at any red carpet event and we are already wondering what she will wear when she takes the stage at the 2018 PCAs.

Before the big show airs later this week, we are taking a look back all the "Moments 4 Life" singer's best ensembles over the years, so get ready!

Read

Nicki Minaj to Open the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Based on her past looks, Minaj should truly be known as the ultimate red-carpet chameleon, because she has rocked so many unforgettable looks over the course of her career. We really can't get enough of seeing the artist transform before our eyes!

Who can forget when the "Super Bass" singer went to the 2012 Grammys in a nun-inspired red Versace ensemble? Or, what about the time she wore gold head-to-toe at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards? Both of these style choices were totally iconic.

Ahead of Minaj opening this year's People's Choice Awards, make sure to check out all of her biggest red carpet moments below and then mark your calendars for the show airing live this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Read

John Legend to Present Bryan Stevenson With the People's Champion Award at the E! 2018 PCAs

Nicki Minaj

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

June 2009: Fierce Barbie

Nicki Minaj paired her black leather jacket with ripped pants and a Barbie statement necklace at the 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Nicki Minaj, BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

June 2010: Glamorous Girl

The 35-year-old performer wore a bold white gown on the 2010 BET Awards red carpet, but it was her orange hair that stole the show.

ESC: Nicki Minaj

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage

November 2010: Embellishment Queen

The rapper brought the wow-factor by rocking this embellished Manish Arora midi dress at the 2010 American Music Awards.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Grammys

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

February 2011: Leopard Lady

At the 2011 Grammy Awards, the "Super Bass" singer completed her Givenchy leopard-print look with a bleached bouffant accented with a black stripe

Nicki Minaj

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

August 2011: Bold Moves

The "Anaconda" performer showed that she is a fashion risk-taker at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards when she showed up in this bright candy-colored ensemble and sherbet-colored locks to match.

Nicki Minaj, iheart Radio Awards

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

September 2011: Pretty In Pink

Minaj rocked a pink, sparkly dress with a magenta bra and red boots at the 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, AMA's

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

November 2011: Gorgeous in Green

On the 2011 American Music Awards red carpet, the fashionista matched her green and black ensemble with pink locks for another show-stopping look.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, AMAs, Oscar de la Renta

ABC/RICHARD HARBAUGH

November 2012: Noticeably Neon

Minaj stood out in a neon gown while making her way into the 2012 American Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

February 2012: Rockin' Red

The "Moment 4 Life" singer made a big statement in her nun-like, red Versace look at the 2012 Grammys.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj

Photo by Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images for KCA

March 2012: Pastel Dream

Minaj made fans do a double take when she stepped out in this multi-color pastel look at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nicki Minaj , MET Gala

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

May 2013: Chic Couture

The MTV Video Music Award winner posed on the carpet in a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger gown with cutouts around the midriff at the Met Gala.

Billboard Music Awards, Nicki Minaj

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

May 2013: Ravishing in Red

At the 2013 Billboard Awards, Minaj stunned in a sophisticated red gown.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

May 2014: Vision in Black

Cutouts were once again the name of the game for Minaj at the 2014 Billboard Awards.

Nicki Minaj, MTV

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

August 2014: Marvelous Mini

The performer owned the red carpet in a metallic, animal-print mini dress at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj, MTV EMA's 2014

Ian Gavan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV

November 2014: Sizzling in Silver

Minaj graced the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards stage in a two-piece, silver ensemble that wowed the crowd.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, Grammys

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

February 2015: Oh So Sultry

At the 2015 Grammys, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper showed off her curves in a form-fitting black gown.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

August 2015: Golden Goddess

Minaj glowed in gold on the carpet at the 2015 VMAs before taking the stage with Taylor Swift to open the show.

Nicki Minaj, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

August 2016: Blue Beauty

The "Bang Bang" performer showed off her glamorous side in a blue floor-length gown on the white carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below

ESC: Nicki Minaj, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

August 2017: Pink Power

Minaj brought the fun in a two-piece, bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit when arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

May 2017: Effortlessly Chic

So glamorous! The rapper showed off her toned legs in a black and red H&M custom look at the 2017 Met Gala.

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

May 2018: Stunning Star

At the 2018 Met Gala, Minaj wore a red, Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the night's theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Article continues below

Nicki Minaj, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

August 2018: Modern Woman

Minaj took the 2018 VMAs carpet by storm with her nude body suit and tulle skirt before performing her songs "Majesty" and "Barbie Dreams" during the big show.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Nicki Minaj , Music , Apple News
Latest News
Sean Combs, Sean Diddy Combs, P Diddy

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Met Gala 2017, Controversial

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Katy Perry, Concert Costumes

Katy Perry Is the Queen of Concert Costumes: See Her Iconic Stage Ensembles Now

Mandy Moore, Ellen Pompeo, Viola Davis, Mariska Hargitay

Mandy Moore, Viola Davis, and More Fierce Female TV Stars Are Thrilled to Be PCAs Finalists

Melissa McCarthy, TIFF 2018 Portraits

Melissa McCarthy Will Be Honored as the People's Icon of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards

Taraji P. Henson

Fashion Police

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.