Hollywood is embracing its dark side, just in time for Halloween.

Celebrating new movies and attending A-list events, celebrities are pairing their glamorous style with deep, dark hues and sultry, holiday-ready makeup.

Just take Amber Heard, who attended the premiere of London Fields wearing an ensemble we're calling a dark fantasy. She chose a black, glimmering dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. To make it pop against the step and repeat, she added bright red, matte lipstick—a look you can easily recreate for your next holiday event.

While her overall look stood out at the event, other stars, like Cindy Crawford, Winnie Harlow and Rosamund Pike, followed suit with looks that will inspire your holiday wardrobe.