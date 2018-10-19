This week, celebrities are making our fashion dreams a reality.

With a number of events, from the parties celebrating Bella Hadid's True Religion and the Virgil Abloh x Moet collaborations to the premiere of The Favourite, starring Emma Stone, the variety of styles offer inspiration for everyone. Formal wear, denim, fashion fit for the office—if your fall wardrobe needs a refresh, celebrity style is a good starting point.

Misty Copeland is a prime example. Ahead of the premiere of Disney's live-action film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, American Ballet Theater principal dancer brought the fantasy of a winter wonderland to life with one outfit. She wore a black lace top with embroidered feathers, a white midi skirt and sparkling heels. Then, she accessorized with drop earrings and a black clutch. The overall style is classy, yet the details of her top, shoes and accessories make the look pop.