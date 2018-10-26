YouTube
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 8:00 AM
Camila Cabello might be semi new to this whole solo thing, but she's already proved that her music videos can stand up with the best of them.
In fact, Cabello's video for "Never Be the Same" is a finalist for the E! People's Choice Awards Music Video of 2018 category and she is up against some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.
During her short time as a solo artist—following her departure from the girl group Fifth Harmony—the 21-year-old singer has released a slew of fun and visually-enticing music videos. From her "Never Be the Same" video to "Havana," Cabello has been slaying the video game since day one and we are obsessed with them all.
Not only is her music video a PCAs finalist, but the singer is also up for Album of 2018 for Camila and Female Artist of 2018, because the girl is talented!
Seriously, Cabello is such a force to reckoned with these days and we wouldn't be surprised if she took home the PCAs trophies for all of the categories she's up for this year.
In honor of her three finalist nods, we've rounded up her best music videos thus far, because singing along to Cabello's songs are more fun when you can watch the videos that go with them.
After you've brightened your day by jamming out to the young singer's hit tunes make sure to sound off in our poll below on which video you like best.
"Never Be the Same"
In March, Cabello released her video for "Never Be the Same" and it is stunning from start to finish. In between clips of what looks like a home video of the singer getting ready and rolling around in bed, you see artistic clips of the singer in a glass box and wearing couture ensembles posing in different rooms. It's modern, funky and very interesting to watch.
"Havana" feat. Young Thug
Have you ever wanted to be in a Spanish SOAP opera? Well, then this music video is for you! "Havana" begins with Cabello starring in a SOAP, but it quickly switches to reveal that she is actually sitting at home watching the dramatic show. Her grandmother tries to force her to go out, which only leads to her going to the movies and then the video takes us inside the spicy movie with Cabello as the feisty dancing lead. It's fiery and so fierce.
"Crying in the Club"
This music video is much more intense than any of the 21-year-old singer's previous videos. It is filmed in black and white, which makes the emotional beginning seem even more powerful. Throughout the video you see Cabello cry in between scenes of her in the bathtub and dancing. It then cuts to a club scene full of bright lights and the singer breaking through her own walls to dance the night away.
"Bad Things" with Machine Gun Kelly
This video is a love story gone wrong. As Cabello sings with Machine Gun Kelly you see their toxic relationship play out on screen. They fight, travel, makeup, party and go through a lot of ups and downs in the short video. Together they are trouble, dining and dashing, drag racing and more, but when it comes down to it they love one another...which could mean that they'd die for one another!
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Shawn Mendes
In 2015, Shawn Mendes teamed up with the former Fifth Harmony singer to release the video for their hit duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The video itself is like living inside a desert storm that you can't outrun. The two artists are continually walking towards one another in the desert without being able to reach each other. It is only broken up by images of the singers playing in rain, clearly stuck in a world that doesn't want them together.
"Work from Home" by Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dollar $ign
OK, we know that Cabello isn't in Fifth Harmony anymore, but this video is too great not to include. The ladies of the group are seen working it and acting sexier than we ever thought possible on a construction site in this video and we are obsessed with all five of their looks and moves. Talk about working it out!
Now that you've seen the singer's best music videos we want to hear from you on which one is the best of them all. Vote now!
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
