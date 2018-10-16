Get ready to laugh out loud, because the finalists for E! People's Choice Awards Comedy Show of 2018 are forking hilarious!

We are now just days away from our final round of voting for this year's PCAs ending, which means you need to get out and vote for your favorite Comedy Show of 2018 ASAP.

With so many funny series we know it's hard to choose, but it must be done.

Whether you love The Good Place and Kristen Bell's inability to curse correctly, or The Big Bang Theory continues to be your nerd-loving jam, your favorite show needs your attention.

Check out all of the finalists for this LOL-worthy category below including, Black-ish, Modern Family and Orange Is the New Black. Don't forget to vote for the show that makes you laugh most before our deadline hits this Friday!