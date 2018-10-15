Netflix
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 7:00 AM
Netflix
Fall TV has officially begun, which means there are new shows to sink your teeth into, or more TV revivals to transport you back to the past. Either way, we love television and we don't care who knows it!
While we are all for new TV shows and episodes—we're looking at you season three of This Is Us—TV revivals have become the new guilty pleasure for viewers and we're not mad about it.
In fact, at the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards show there are 13 new categories for fans to vote on and one of them is Revival Show of 2018.
Seriously, there are so many revivals out there like Will & Grace and the new Murphy Brown, but there are five top revivals that have voters really talking and we can't wait to see which one of them takes home the trophy.
So, who made it to this finalist round at the PCAs? Dynasty, Queer Eye, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, One Day at a Time and American Idol!
In honor of these five shows making to the final round for Revival Show of 2018, we're taking a little trip back in time to see what the cast looked like on the original series compared to the most-recent cast.
You know want to compare each of these with us, so keep reading to see the then vs. now pics for these amazing shows. The costumes alone will make you laugh out loud as you read.
Once you step back into 2018, make sure to cast your vote for the revival show you want to win this November!
The last day to vote for the 2018 PCAs is on Friday, Oct. 19, so don't miss the boat.
ABC
Air date: 1981-1989
Cast: The original cast of Dynasty was made up of John Forsythe as Blake Carrington, Linda Evans as Krystle Carrington, Joan Collins as Alexis Carrington, Gordon Thomson as Adam Carrington, John James as Jeff Colby, Jack Coleman as Steven Carrington, Pamela Sue Martin as Fallon Carrington and Heather Locklear as Sammy Jo Dean Carrington.
Show Deats: The 1980s drama centered around the Carringtons and the Colbys, both rich oil families located in Denver, Colorado. It was about their rivalry, feuds, personal drama and scandals as well as the oil business.
The CW
Air date: 2017
Cast: Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, James Mackay as Steven Carrington, Grant Show as Blake Carrington, Nathalie Kelley as Cristal Flores, Nicollette Sheridan as Alexis Carrington, and Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby.
Show Deats: The CW series premiered in 2017 and is currently getting ready for the premiere of its second season this fall. The revived show follows the Carrington family as they feud with the Colby family. Their complicated history, money the Carrington's own family drama threaten to plague both dynasties.
Scott Gries/Picture Group for MTV
Air date: 2009-2012
Cast: Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWOww" Farley, Ronnie Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, and Deena Nicole Cortese.
Show Deats: An MTV reality series based on the lives of several New Jersey 20-somethings. They spent summers on the Jersey shore where they worked, played and partied hard all while living under one roof.
MTV
Air date: 2018
Cast: Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWOww" Farley, Ronnie Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, and Deena Nicole Cortese.
Show Deats: After five years without the Jersey Shore gang, the crew reunited in Miami to hangout and party...even if some of them are now married with kids. The show was so successful that MTV is already airing a second season. Fist pump!
Bravo
Air date: 2003-2007
Cast:Ted Allen (Food & Wine), Carson Kressley (Fashion), Kyan Douglas (Grooming), Thom Filicia (Interior Design), and Jai Rodriguez (Culture).
Show Deats: The Bravo series ran for five seasons and documented the lives of straight men whose lives were made over and made better with the help of the Fab 5 gay men, who knew a thing or two about style, culture, confidence and more.
Netflix
Air date: 2018
Cast: Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Tan France (Fashion), Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming).
Show Deats: In 2018, Netflix revived this series with five new gay guys ready to help Atlanta's straight men redefine their wardrobe, grooming, dieting and more as they manage to change more than just the outer appearance of their clients. Season two, went on the road and helped even more people including a transgender man and a woman who had a gay son. Praise the avocado gods, because the series has already been picked up for a third season!
CBS
Air date: 1975-1984
Cast: Valerie Bertinelli as Barbara Cooper, Bonnie Franklin as Ann Romano, Pat Harrington Jr. as Dwayne F. Schneider, and Mackenzie Phillips as Julie Cooper.
Show Deats: This comedy ran for nine seasons and followed the lives and misadventures of a divorced mom (Franklin) and her two teenage daughters (Bertinielli and Philips) as they started over in Indianapolis and befriended their kind building superintendent (Schneider).
Netflix
Air date: 2017
Cast: Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, Isabella Gomez as Elena Alvarez, Marcel Ruiz as Alex Alvarez, Rita Moreno as Lydia Riera, Stephen Tobolowsky as Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, and Todd Grinnell as Schneider.
Show Deats: Netflix revived this late '70s and early '80s comedy in 2017 and it's now going into its third season. The format is similar to the original, but this time there are three generations of a Cuban-American family living under the same roof. There is a newly-divorced mom (who was in the military), her teenage daughter and son and her feisty mother.
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Air date: 2002-2016
Judges: Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson (for eight seasons)
Show Deats: Beginning in 2002, Fox's American Idol was a competition series where singers tried to make it through weeks of competition in order to be named the next American Idol. Winners included Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Along the way the judges changed, adding Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban and more. Ryan Seacrest was the show's host and the constant throughout all 15 seasons.
ABC
Air date: 2018
Judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Show Deats: In March 2018, ABC had its first broadcast of the revived American Idol air, but this time around the judges were all new. Seacrest did however come back as the talent search's host and artists still compete to figure out who will be the next American Idol season after season.
