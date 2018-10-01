by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 12:37 PM
Wakanda forever!
Black Panther is a serious contender at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards with five finalist nods, and Danai Gurira is not taking it lightly.
The 40-year-old actress is so honored by her solo PCAs finalist nod for Action Movie Star of 2018 that when E! News caught up to her at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival, which aired on MSNBC on Saturday, she was a little tongue-tied.
"Listen, I'm really floored by it. I'm thankful for it. All you try and do is give your all to what you're given. It's a privileged to get to tell stories," Gurira told E! News before heading into the festival.
"I'm thankful for the fact that I got to tell Okoye's story. Being able to stand in that position as a woman who loves her nation, a woman who is in command of her nation's security, actually stewarding its advancement. It was an amazing role to play," she continued.
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
"I had an amazing time. There was a lot of passionate stuff in there for me because I am from the continents as well as from here," she added. "Getting to tell that story on that platform, there was nothing like it."
Gurira might've been a little overwhelmed—in a good way—by all of the fan support that led to her PCAs finalist status, but she was still ready to give some love back to everyone who has voted thus far.
"It's just gratitude that I feel honestly. If she resonated that to me is so amazing," she said. "It's actually, I don't even know what words to put to it, except thanks guys. It's very cool to have your work resonate with folks. It's very cool."
If you are a major fan of Black Panther and have always loved watching The Walking Dead star work, then you need to cast your vote for both the Marvel film and the AMC series.
In addition to voting for Gurira, you can cast your ballot for the actress' co-star Chadwick Boseman for Action Movie Star of 2018 (he's up against her) and Male Movie Star of 2018.
Plus, the superhero flick is also up for Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018.
If that's not enough for the Avengers: Infinity War actress to rejoice about, her fellow Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln is a finalist for Male TV Star of 2018!
The Walking Dead returns for season nine on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on AMC, so get ready to watch the actress back in action very soon.
Oh, and you know, vote for her for the PCAs, because the final round of voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19 and you don't want to miss out!
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
