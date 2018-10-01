Wakanda forever!

Black Panther is a serious contender at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards with five finalist nods, and Danai Gurira is not taking it lightly.

The 40-year-old actress is so honored by her solo PCAs finalist nod for Action Movie Star of 2018 that when E! News caught up to her at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival, which aired on MSNBC on Saturday, she was a little tongue-tied.

"Listen, I'm really floored by it. I'm thankful for it. All you try and do is give your all to what you're given. It's a privileged to get to tell stories," Gurira told E! News before heading into the festival.

"I'm thankful for the fact that I got to tell Okoye's story. Being able to stand in that position as a woman who loves her nation, a woman who is in command of her nation's security, actually stewarding its advancement. It was an amazing role to play," she continued.