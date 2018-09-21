James Devaney/GC Images
Now that fall is here, celebrities are turning a new leaf when it comes to their style.
Katie Holmestraded in her casual clothing for a sultry look. She chose a ravishing red dress and paired her look with a diamond necklace and a lipstick of the same hue, in honor of an event for Harry Winston. The look is epic and the perfect inspiration for holiday attire—take note.
Mindy Kaling, Sanaa Lathan and Ashlee Simpson followed suit red carpet ensembles with dark, fall-inspired hues. From jumpsuits to fur cuffs, their styles are inspiring our cold weather wardrobes.
Blake Lively also served major looks this week, continuing to demonstrate her mastery of suiting. Her impeccably tailored looks have garnered a lot of praise over the course of her promo tour for A Simple Favor (See: her pale pink custom Ralph Lauren suit). However, this week she received some critique on her repetition of menswear-inspired looks.
She responded via Instagram, "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies."
Between red carpet events, like Netflix's premiere of Nappily Ever After, and extravagant fashion week attractions, Hollywood is bringing their fashion A-game.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Blake Lively
The star of A Simple Favor wows yet again in suiting. This time she's wearing custom Ralph Lauren, who designed her looks for the film.
Joe Scarnici/WireImage
Mindy Kaling
The star's lipstick make her navy blue dress pop. Also, please note that fur cuffs will be a winter must-have.
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Sanaa Lathan
The leading star of Nappily Ever After is hair and fashion goals at the premiere of the event.
James Devaney/GC Images
Katie Holmes
The actress stuns is a ravishing red dress with bell sleeves from Zac Posen, paired with a diamond necklace and Alaia heels.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Victoria Beckham
The designer pairs pale blue heels with a leopard-printed dress for a standout style that we didn't see coming.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson
The Ashlee + Evan star's black heels are the perfect shoes for transitional weather.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Revlon
Adwoa Aboah
The model reveals spring's best with halter dress with orange heels and a standout white purse.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mark's Club
Winnie Harlow
The model adds over-the-knee boots to out long list of ways to wear leopard print.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
The Voice judge is draped in luxury at the Harry Winston event, wearing a blue gown.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
The model's boots are #fallfashiongoals. Take note: Croc-inspired boots will be a major trend this season.