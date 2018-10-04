Zendaya is making a splash both on and off screen with her unforgettable fashion choices these days and she's only 22 years old!

Based on her bold fashion statements, it's no surprise that the young actress has locked in a spot for the final round of voting in the Style Star of 2018 category at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

From channeling Joan of Arc in a custom Versace gown at the 2018 Met Ball, to rocking a structured brown mini-dress at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Californian native knows how to make an impression with clothing that always wows the crowd.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star brings her own unique flair to every red carpet and that makes her a style star in our minds.

She never shies away from wearing metallics, bold patterns, or ruffles when posing at events around the globe either.

