The first round of 2018 E! People's Choice Awards voting is in and Emma Watson is one of the Style Star of 2018 finalists!

The Beauty and the Beast actress will be facing off against Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Zendaya, but she can totally stand her own. She is after all a style star in her own right.

Over the years, the Harry Potter alum has wowed us at movie premieres, award shows and press events, and like a fine red wine, Watson's style only gets better with age.

Over the summer, the British actress donned an all-white Ralph Lauren three-piece suit to attend Wimbledon which instantly reminded us why she deserves your vote for Style Star of 2018.

Her wardrobe choices are both feminine and modern, and edgy yet sophisticated.

Plus, she has the ability to rock pants on the red carpet and the next day wear a dainty dress with ease...AKA she is a style chameleon. 

Emma Watson

Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock

Watson not only dons gorgeous pant looks on the regular—like her 2018 BAFTA Film Awards ensemble choice—but when she opts for dresses they are classic and elegant without being too boring.

The actress manages to blend her English background and her feminist persona whenever she chooses an ensemble and we are totally in awe of her fashion. So, the real question is, are you?

If you think that the 28-year-old actress is stylish then you need to vote for her to win Style Star of 2018 ASAP.

Voting for the final PCAs round ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so get to it.

PS: You can vote for other categories here and check out the full list of PCAs finalists before the deadline now.

Photos

Emma Watson Is a Fashion Rebel

Wimbledon 2018, Emma Watson

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wimbledon White

in Ralph Lauren

Emma Watson

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Belle of the Ball

In Elie Saab

Emma Watson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sweet and Sexy

In Oscar de la Renta

Emma Watson

StillMoving.net for Disney

All Black Everything

In Phillip Lim

Emma Watson

AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Edgy and Cool

In Louis Vuitton

Emma Watson

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

So Elegant

In Dior

Emma Watson, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

B&W Beauty

In Calvin Klein.

Emma Watson, White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Rulebreaker

In Osman.

Emma Watson, TIME 100 Gala

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Power Player

In Dior.

Emma Watson, British Fashion Awards 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

New Navy

In Misha Nonoo.

Emma Watson

Jon Furniss / Corbis

Mad for Plaid

In A.L.C.

Emma Watson

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

So Monochrome

In Balenciaga.

Emma Watson

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Well-Suited

In Givenchy.

Emma Watson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

High-Low Hem

In Valentino with a BLK DNM cropped leather jacket.

Emma Watson

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

New Classic

In J. Mendel.

Emma Watson, Ocsars

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Form-Fit

In Vera Wang at the 2014 Oscars.

Emma Watson

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Urban Chic

In a Grace top and J Brand jeans.

Emma Watson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Little Haute Dress

In Dior.

Emma Watson

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

To the Maxi

In Ralph Lauren.

Emma Watson, Tribeca Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festiva

Peachy Keen

In Narciso Rodriguez.

Emma Watson

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Chicly Structured

In Dior.

Emma Watson, Golden Globes 2014

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Pants Party

In Christian Dior Couture.

Emma Watson

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Flirty Mini

In Miu Miu.

Emma Watson

ChinaFotoPress/ Getty Images

That's So Tulle

In Elie Saab.

Emma Watson

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Pretty in Peplum

In Jason Wu.

Emma Watson

Mike Marsland/Wireimage

Tartan Sweetheart

In Alexander McQueen.

Emma Watson, Potter Premier

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Statement Gown

In Oscar de la Renta.

Oscar De La Renta, Gowns, Emma Watson

Getty Images

Tiered to Perfection

In Oscar de la Renta.

Emma Watson

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Itty Bitty Mini

In a Marchesa mini and Brian Atwood heels.

Emma Watson

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

One-Shoulder Wonder

In Valentino.

Emma Watson

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Simple Chic

In Calvin Klein.

Emma Watson, Potter Premier

Jon Furniss/WireImage

Feather Queen

In vintage Rafael Lopez and Charlotte Olympia heels.

Emma Watson

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Image

Slit-to-There

In Burberry at the 2010 Met Gala.

Emma Watson

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lacy Lady

In Christopher Kane.

Emma Watson

Courtesy Getty Images for Burberry

Shining Star

In custom Burberry Prorsum.

Emma Watson

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Piping Hot

In a Christopher Kane dress and Charlotte Olympia pumps.

Emma Watson, Potter Premier

Jon Furniss/Getty Images

Bewitching

In vintage Ossie Clark.

Emma Watson, Potter Premier

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Sheer Genius

In a sheer-sleeve cerulean frock.

Emma Watson, Harry Potter Premier 2004

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Denim Darling

In a plaid blazer and cropped jeans.

Emma Watson, Harry Potter Premier 2005

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Slinky LBD

In a ruched black dress.

Emma Watson, Harry Potter Premier 2004

Jim Spellman/WireImage

No Straps, No Problem

In a strapless dress.

Emma Watson, Potter Premier 2001

UK Press/Getty Images

Vivid Violet

In a purple maxi dress with feather boa and leather boots.

Emma Watson, Harry Potter Premier 2002

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

Little Miss Pantsuit

In a floral embroidered pantsuit.

Emma Watson, Premier 2002

Dave Benett/Getty Images

So Sweet!

In an off-the-shoulder top and printed skirt.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

