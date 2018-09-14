Between New York Fashion Week, Rihanna's Diamond Ball and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018, there was a wide variety of talked-about fashion this week.

Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to events and the red carpet. However, some stars managed to stand out with their epic choices.

Case in point: Chrissy Teigen's Greta Constantine gown at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In honor of her husband's new EGOT status, the star dressed to impress with a sleek look, including a wet-looking bob, Borgioni Diamond Snake Hoop Earrings and a Tyler Ellis velvet clutch.

With the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, the star's sophisticated look previews what's to come—get excited.