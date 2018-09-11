SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has the Most Hilariously Adorable Reason Why You Should Vote for Modern Family at the PCAs

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 10:57 AM

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is ready for Modern Family to win big at this year's People's Choice Awards. The popular ABC sitcom is nominated for Show of 2018 as well as Comedy Show of 2018.

"Listen, we've been working hard for you all for ten years. Throw us a tchotchke," quipped the actor while chatting with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the Stand Up to Cancer red carpet.

Culiner responded while looking at the camera, "Will ya?"

But seriously, Ferguson is grateful that audiences are still loving Modern Family after nine seasons on the air.

"Very, very excited," the Tie The Knot founder gushed about the show's PCAs nominations. "It's an honor that people are still choosing us. The people."

Modern Family returns for its tenth season on Wednesday, September 26. If you want to make sure that the show doesn't go home empty-handed at this year's People's Choice Awards, be sure to vote.

For more celeb PCAs reactions, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!

See all the winners when the 2018 People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

