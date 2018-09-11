Jesse Tyler Ferguson is ready for Modern Family to win big at this year's People's Choice Awards. The popular ABC sitcom is nominated for Show of 2018 as well as Comedy Show of 2018.

"Listen, we've been working hard for you all for ten years. Throw us a tchotchke," quipped the actor while chatting with E! News' Carissa Culiner on the Stand Up to Cancer red carpet.

Culiner responded while looking at the camera, "Will ya?"

But seriously, Ferguson is grateful that audiences are still loving Modern Family after nine seasons on the air.