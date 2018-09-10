SUNDAY, NOV. 11
See Tiffany Haddish Do a Happy Dance After Finding Out About Her PCAs Nominations!

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 2:53 PM

It's truly Tiffany Haddish's year! In addition to yesterday's Emmy win, the Girls Trip actress may take home the Comedy Movie Star award for her laugh-out-loud movie, Uncle Drew, as well as the Comedy Act of 2018 trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards.

E! News surprised Haddish with the nomination news at the Jeremy Scott Runway Show on September 4.

"For real? For real?" The Last Black Unicorn author excitingly asks.

"Thank you for telling me," the Los Angeles native continued as she began her happy dance. "Hey! I didn't know people were choosing me. She ready. I didn't know."

The Keana star couldn't seem to get over her PCAs nomination and she has even more to celebrate about as Uncle Drew is also up for Comedy Movie of 2018.

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

"Thank you for letting me know," Haddish concluded. "I didn't know. I've been working for that."

Check out the video above to see all of Haddish's dance moves and make sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

