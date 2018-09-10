E! People's Choice Awards is a few months away, but you can already start voting for your favorite celebs now, so get excited!

Last week, E! announced the nominees for its inaugural broadcast of the live show (it'll air on E! on Nov.11) and fans are already casting their votes for a bunch of different categories.

While you might love a specific TV show or movie from this past year there are also a few social media categories that are in need of your voting skills, including the Social Star of 2018, Beauty Influencer of 2018, Animal Star of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018.

Since we are all big social media people here at E! we wanted to show our social star nominees a little love too!

In fact, we've rounded up all of the stars that are up for these four categories for you below, so you can get familiar with the top contenders ASAP.