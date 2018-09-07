Detective Olivia Benson has spoken, err, we mean Mariska Hargitay has spoken, but that's basically the same thing, right?

After hearing that she was nominated for an E! People's Choice Award earlier this week, the Law & Order: SVU star was overjoyed at the honor and she told E! News all about it.

"I'm extremely flattered. I'm so happy and so proud that people are responding to the show," Hargitay told E! News on Thursday at the NBC Fall TV Junket. "Again there is so much to be proud of in this accomplishment."

Hargitay is up for the Drama TV Star of 2018 and we have a feeling her on-screen persona would be equally as thrilled about the nom.

Since the actress has been on the series for 20 seasons now (yes, really!) her life and that of Olivia Benson seem to be linked and it's one of the many reasons that Hargitay has a real shot at winning her category.