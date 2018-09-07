SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrity Couples Who Are Both Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards!

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Golden Globes, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The People's Choice Awards are showing the power of celebrity couples! Nine pairs were nominated for awards this year.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are both nominated. Blake received a nomination for Style Icon of 2018 while her husband could be a big winner as he received three individual nominations and another two for his hit movie, Deadpool 2. Ryan also scored a nomination for Social Celebrity of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé share a nomination for their On the Run II Tour. They also individually received nominations for Male Artist and Female Artist of 2018.

Justin Timberlake, who previously toured with Jay Z, received his own nomination for his Man of the Woods tour. His wife, Jessica Biel, should also be celebrating the nomination for her show, The Sinner. Check all the nominated couples below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Female Music Artist Nominees

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Instagram

Beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Mr. and Mrs. Carter are running the world! They are nominated for their On the Run II Tour together, and then each one has a separate chance at winning as well. Beyoncé received a nomination for Female Artist while Jay-Z was also awarded a nomination for Male Artist of 2018.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, SXSW Festival 2018

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

Both Emily Blunt and John Krasinski starred in A Quiet Place—Krasinski also directed the film—together and clearly working with your spouse is a recipe for success with these two. Blunt is nominated for both Female Movie Star of 2018 and Drama Movie Star of 2018 while her hubbie is also up for the Drama Movie Star category. Plus, A Quiet Place is up for two awards on its own!

Cardi B, Offset

@IamCardiB/Facebook

Cardi B & Offset

The PCAs like it! Cardi B is nominated for Female Artist, Album and Music Video of 2018 as well as for her collaboration, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Her other half, Offset, is nominated alongside his group Migos for Group and Album of 2018.

Article continues below

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2 Premiere

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Get ready red carpet lovers, because one of the most stylish Hollywood couples are both up for PCAs so they are bound to slay the carpet when they arrive at the show. Since style is her thing, Blake Lively is obviously nominated for the Style Icon of 2018 category while her handsome fella is up for three solo categories plus two movie categories for Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds is also up for Social Celebrity of 2018.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Oscars Chic

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

As everyone knows, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are a total power couple. Now, they can add PCAs power couple to their resume, because both of them could be taking home a trophy this year. Smith is nominated for the top honor of Social Celebrity (thanks to his killer Instagram) while Pinkett Smith's talk show, Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith, is in the Daytime Talk Show category.

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Peoples Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

This happy couple has a lot to celebrate when it comes to PCAs noms. Kristen Bell could take home two trophies (for Comedy TV Star and Female TV Star) in addition to a cast award for The Good Place, which is up for Comedy Show of 2018. Her partner in crime, Dax Shepard, is also in the mix this year for Pop Podcast of 2018 for his show Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard.

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are bringing sexy back to the PCAs. Timberlake received a nomination for his Man of the Woods Tour and Biel's hit show, The Sinner, is nominated for Bingeworthy Show of 2018.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

The PCAs are keeping up with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Jenner is nominated as the Social Celebrity of 2018 in addition to earning a nomination for Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her family. Scott on the other hand, received a Song of 2018 nomination for "Butterfly Effect" and an Album of 2018 nomination for Astroworld.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande should have no tears left to cry with four PCAs nominations including Female Artist, Album, Song and Music Video of 2018. Meanwhile, her man, Pete Davidson's iconic sketch show, Saturday Night Live, received a nomination for the Show of 2018.

Article continues below

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

