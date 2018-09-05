The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are here and Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have made the cut!

Today, E! announced the full list of nominees for its inaugural PCAs show and as celebrities have been learning about their nominations their reactions have been awesome.

One of the best reactions has to be from the Live With Kelly and Ryan team of Ripa and Seacrest who found out about their Daytime Talk Show nom from E! News in person this morning.

After being told that they could win a trophy at this year's show, which airs live on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E!, the hosts couldn't help but hug and celebrate together.

In fact, Ripa told her co-host "You're my choice," upon hearing the news to which Seacrest added, "I pick you." Aren't they just the cutest?

Ripa then focused her attention on the fans and their votes saying, "The people have spoken! A vote for us, is a vote for America and Canada."